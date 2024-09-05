City governments fine-tuning regulations for Minnesota’s budding marijuana industry

Minneapolis and St. Paul are working to fine-tune zoning changes when it comes to certain cannabis business regulations.

The Minneapolis City Council announced that new zoning code amendments have been proposed involving the cannabis industry at a meeting Thursday.

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday heard public comment on where certain cannabis shops could be located.

The St. Paul City Council could take a vote to approve zoning changes at a meeting later this month.

Part of the plan calls for a cannabis business to be at least 300 feet from any school — except downtown — operating in a retail area.

“I think St. Paul’s zoning policy is really an excellent one,” said Leili Fatehi, partner and principal at Blunt Strategies, a leading cannabis industry expert in Minnesota. “St. Paul has come up with a policy that I think really creates a good environment for businesses to situate there.”

A city staff report found that if St. Paul followed state regulations allowing a greater distance from places where children would be, then 63% of possible retail space couldn’t have a cannabis operation.

A St. Paul man who spoke before the city council told them a lot is at stake with their decisions on cannabis regulations.

“I think it’s critical the city be proactive in making sure our zoning code and other ordinances protect the residents in our community from the bad experiences other cities have had with cannabis cultivation and manufacturing,” the resident testified.

A big holdup in the process is that the State of Minnesota is currently collecting applications and has yet to issue any business licenses.

State officials expect the regulated cannabis industry to possibly be up and running next year.