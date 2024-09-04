St. Paul City Council to discuss cannabis zoning regulations at Wednesday meeting

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday will hear from the public on cannabis zoning, as retail cannabis sales are set to start next year.

Council members are considering several zoning regulations — one would require a business selling cannabis products to be at least 300 feet from any school. The businesses would also be required to operate surveillance cameras on site at all times.

The City Council meeting is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. Meeting details and the agenda can be found here.