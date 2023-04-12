City, county leaders discuss Walz’s proposed public safety plan

Reading in the app? CLICK HERE to view on our mobile site, which will allow you to watch the news conference in the video player above.

City and law enforcement leaders are holding a news conference regarding a proposed public safety plan made by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and how it would impact communities across Hennepin County.

At 11:30 a.m., Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara are scheduled to speak on the topic.

The public safety plan would allow funds to be given to public safety departments.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported earlier this year, Walz’s administration announced a revised state budget proposal that would increase the amount of funds being awarded to law enforcement agencies. The proposal calls for up to $550 million to be distributed to cities, counties and tribal governments.

A file photo of the Minnesota State Capitol. (KSTP/ Tom Hauser)

