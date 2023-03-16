Walz, Flanagan to announce revised version of state budget proposal Thursday

A revised version of Gov. Tim Walz’s and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s budget proposal is scheduled to be announced late Thursday morning

The original version of their budget proposal called for about an $8 billion tax reduction package, the largest in state history. Walz has said he wants to use some of the state’s $17.6 billion surplus to achieve that goal.

The original budget also called for billions in new spending on education, health care, public safety and a start-up paid family and medical leave program.

Walz announced his full budget proposal in late January, and state Republican leaders said they found many parts of it “that Minnesotans should be pretty concerned about going forward.” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth called the overall spending in Walz’s plan excessive, said it treats schools unfairly and doesn’t address other areas adequately.

