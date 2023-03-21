Walz, legislative leaders agree on budget framework

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have agreed on a budget framework with two months left in the session.

It comes the week after the governor announced his revised budget plan.

Walz, Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion discussed the budget target agreement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The trio of DFL leaders says the framework includes $2.2 billion for K-12 education and pre-kindergarten, more than $1.1 billion for children and families, $2.3 billion for infrastructure projects, $1 billion for housing and $3 billion in tax cuts for, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars for public safety, broadband expansion and energy and climate work.

The agreement allows committee chairs in the legislature to finalize the components of each budget area and get the legislation to the floor of each chamber.

“Whether it’s ensuring every kid can eat breakfast and lunch at school or passing $100 million in tax cuts, this has been the most productive legislative session in a generation – and we’re not letting our foot off the gas,” Walz said. “This agreement moves us closer to ending child poverty and putting the state surplus directly back into Minnesotans’ pockets. I’m grateful for the long hours and close collaboration of our legislative partners to put together this budget.”