Charges filed against driver in New Year’s hit-and-run that left woman seriously hurt

A suspect who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in northeast Minneapolis on New Year’s Day is now facing criminal charges, court records show.

Maurice Ladale Carter, 26, of St. Paul is charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation. He’s suspected of hitting Michaela Howk, a 26-year-old nurse, at the intersection of Northeast Fourth and University avenues, leaving her critically injured.

According to a criminal complaint, Howk was found lying unconscious in the middle of University Avenue Northeast around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. She had life-threatening injuries and several broken bones, including to her pelvis, lower spine, left leg and face. Howk also suffered head trauma in the crash.

Police used surveillance cameras to identify the suspect vehicle, a black 2013 Dodge Avenger. It was recovered with severe damage to the front windshield that suggests it could have hit a pedestrian.

A passenger inside the Dodge came forward to police and said Carter was driving the car when it hit the victim. Using information from the passenger, investigators tracked down surveillance footage of Carter getting into the driver’s seat of the Dodge within 10 minutes of the crash.

Minnesota Department of Safety records obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show Carter’s driver’s license was revoked.

Carter turned himself into police on Wednesday and remains in custody on $75,000 bail.

“As far as the guy being charged, we can’t thank the investigator from Minneapolis police enough, they have gone way above and beyond,” said Michael Howk, Michaela’s father.

The family is also thankful for four women who stopped to help Michaela when she was injured in the road.

“We got to thank them, they are the only reason why she is still here,” said Sheila Howk, Michaela’s mother. “Should have been run over, but with their help, saved her until help came.”



The support that’s come since has given the family strength.

“It’s been amazing, the community outpour… so many people thinking about her,” said Sheila.

Michaela has since been released from the hospital and is focused on her recovery, trying to start back as a trauma room nurse.

“It’s a new lifestyle for us now, but we are happy to do it now… we’re happy to do it now, we’ll do anything for her,” said Michael.

Loved ones have started an online fundraiser to help with Howk’s recovery.