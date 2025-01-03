Family thankful strangers stopped to help their injured daughter after Minneapolis hit-and-run

Minneapolis police are trying to track down a blue sedan they believe may be responsible for a hit-and-run that critically injured a 26-year-old nurse on New Year’s Day.

The victim, identified by her family as Michaela Howk, was crossing the street at 4th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

“She’s always been a fighter,” said Michael Howk, the victim’s father, as she’s being treated for numerous injuries at a Minneapolis hospital.

The family is urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact authorities.

“Please come forward; it’s the worst thing in the world to leave someone laying like that,” Michael said.

The family is thankful that other people who saw their daughter injured on the street stopped to help her until medics arrived.

“As horrible as it is, what happened to her, if it wasn’t for the people who stopped to be with her, she wouldn’t be with us,” said Sheila Howk, the victim’s mother. “Michaela has a lot of angels looking out for her.”

Michaela had just moved back home to Minnesota to become a nurse at a local hospital and was scheduled to start the new job this coming Monday.

“Now she’s getting cared for instead of her caring for others,” said Sheila.

Her 26-year-old daughter is being treated for head trauma, broken bones and spinal injuries.

A fundraising page, started by loved ones, was started to help with her recovery