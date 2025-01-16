Suspect arrested in New Year’s hit-and-run, MPD confirms

Minneapolis police have confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that an arrest has been made in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run that critically injured Michaela Howk, a 26-year-old nurse.

An MPD spokesperson said investigators will submit the case against 26-year-old Maurice Ladale Carter to prosecutors for consideration of charges Thursday morning. Carter was arrested Wednesday.

As previously reported, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day near 4th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

Family members say Howk was treated for head trauma, broken bones and spinal injuries. A fundraising page, started by loved ones, was started to help with her recovery.

Department of Public Safety records show that Carter’s driver’s license was revoked. KSTP has reached out to DPS for more information.