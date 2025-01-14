Chaotic start to 2025 Minnesota legislative session

Minnesota House Republicans and Democrats exchanged sharp words via news conference, e-mails and court filings on Monday. Still, there is no agreement that could head off a chaotic start to the 2025 Minnesota legislative session.

The uncertainty comes after House DFL members were sworn in during an unprecedented mass swearing-in ceremony at the Minnesota History Center Sunday night.

The House DFL used campaign funds to rent the space and had Hennepin County Judge Kevin Burke swear members in. They took the step to prepare for the possibility that no DFL members would show up to the opening day of the session to prevent House Republicans from having a quorum to conduct business with a one-seat advantage, 67-66.

DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon will preside over the House until a new House Speaker is elected. In a letter to House Republicans Friday, he told them, “If there are not 68 members present (for a quorum), I have no authority to take any further action and will adjourn.”

Republicans sent a letter back Monday, urging him to, “reconsider this deeply flawed and dangerous course of action.”

They say his role, while prescribed in the Minnesota Constitution, is largely ceremonial and that as a member of the executive branch, he has no authority over the House. If he tries to assert authority and adjourn the body, Republicans say he will be, “subject to removal and replacement by the body.”

Sec. Simon sent a letter back to Republicans on Monday afternoon, defending his previous statements.

“We’re very concerned that Republicans appear to be escalating the situation to the point that they’re going to take unlawful action on the first day and actually disregard the Minnesota Secretary of State,” DFL House Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman said at a news conference at the Capitol Monday.

Republicans say Democrats escalated the situation by holding a secret swearing-in ceremony. Hortman defended the move.

“We scheduled it to be confidential so we wouldn’t have any security issues with Republican activists trying to block the activity,” she told reporters.

The two sides will meet again Monday night to try to reach a power-sharing agreement.

Hortman says DFLers offered a compromise to let Republicans control the House for two weeks until a special election in the east metro is likely to restore a 67-67 tie. Republicans plan to elect a speaker who will serve the next two years.

Meanwhile, still no decision in an election contest in Scott County.

DFL Rep. Brad Tabke was sworn in last night. An attorney for Republican candidate Aaron Paul filed a brief with the court Monday saying Tabke’s swearing-in is a, “direct attempt to flout this court’s authority.”

Tabke’s attorney responded by saying the court’s decision will be “purely advisory” and that the court doesn’t have the power to, “enjoin Representative Tabke from taking the oath of office.”

The session is scheduled to start at noon Tuesday.