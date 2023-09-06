Century Plaza to hold Minneapolis 3rd Precinct

The Minneapolis City Council is moving forward with a plan to make Century Plaza the new home for the 3rd Police Precinct.

Council members voted to buy part of the building which is actually located outside the third precinct.

The city will pay about $25 million for several floors of the building.

Officials say officers would not move there until January 2025.

The Minneapolis Third Precinct was burned down in 2020 during riots following the murder of George Floyd.

Since then, the Minneapolis City Council considered multiple options for stationing officers that serve the area.

The 75 officers assigned to the 3rd Precinct have been working out of temporary office space in downtown Minneapolis along Third Street.

