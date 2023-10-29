Hibbing-native, former Minn-Duluth hockey player critically injured in English league

Hibbing-native and former Minnesota-Duluth hockey player Adam Johnson was critically injured during a game in England’s pro league Saturday. His status has not been disclosed after the horrific accident occurred when an opponent’s skate blade cut Johnson’s neck.

Video from a live stream showed Johnson collide with an opponent mid-ice. The result of the skate blade’s contact with his neck was immediately evident. Johnson stood up, and was assisted as he attempted to skate toward his team’s bench. Johnson appeared to pause as the video feed cut away to a different shot.

The Daily Mail reports Johnson collapsed before reaching his bench, prompting teammates and medical staff to rush onto the ice to assist.

The Sun quotes eyewitnesses saying screens were brought out to surround Johnson as he was given CPR, then rushed to the hospital.

An announcement in the Sheffield arena soon followed saying the game was cancelled and fans were asked to leave the building.

Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson, his family, friends, and teammates. Bulldog Country is sending our best wishes following his injury tonight with the Nottingham Panthers and hoping for a positive update. pic.twitter.com/bArQSM5dyo — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 28, 2023

Skating for the Hibbing-Chisholm high school team, Johnson was a finalist for 2013’s Mr. Hockey Award given annually to the state’s top player.

After two seasons playing for Sioux City in the USHL junior league, Johnson spent the next two seasons playing college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth.

Johnson scored an overtime game-winner in a Regional Final against Boston University that sent UMD to the 2017 Frozen Four.



AN OVERTIME WINNER TO GO TO THE #FROZENFOUR! pic.twitter.com/2zq2XFiPGh — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 26, 2017

He turned pro in 2017, and appeared in thirteen games with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

His lone NHL goal came in October 2019 in his homestate playing against the Minnesota Wild.

Adam Johnson tallies his first NHL goal to double the Penguins lead!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/NCJxW7zFHA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 13, 2019 Johnson is in his first season playing for Nottingham in the EIHL – England’s pro league.

He previously played in leagues in Sweden and Germany.