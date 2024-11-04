Campaigns make final push on the Eve of Election Day

With Election Day only being a day away, campaigns are making their final push to win over voters on Monday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, met with voters in Minnesota on Monday morning before heading out on a battleground blitz with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Walz will be in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania on Monday, and held a “departure celebration” at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before visiting the final three stops of the campaign.

Donald Trump is planning four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. The Republican nominee and former president ends his campaign the way he ended the first two, with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, will be holding a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Monday morning.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and will be open until 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line at that time, you’ll be able to vote.

