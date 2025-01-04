California man charged with murder in Windom bar stabbing

A suspect who fatally stabbed one man and injured another at a bar in Windom has been formally charged.

No Name Given Happy, 26, was charged on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of threats of violence.

Court records state that on New Year’s Eve, Windom officers responded to the Phat Pheasant Pub for a stabbing. Police found a man on the ground, later identified by family as Ben Matter, with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The suspect, who police identified from a California driver’s license that listed “No Name Given” as his first name and “Happy” as his last name, was being held down by other people in the bar. Happy was arrested and a hunting-style knife with blood on it was collected by law enforcement.

According to court documents, after Happy was put in the squad car, he seemed confused and asked what was happening.

Matter was brought to the hospital and died just after midnight on New Year’s Day. Windom police said a 31-year-old man was also stabbed but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

An employee at the bar told officials that Happy was playing pool with Matter and a group of other people when he reportedly started causing problems. Happy was escorted out of the bar after he was told to leave by one of the bartenders.

Witnesses said they saw Happy walk towards his semi-truck and then walk back into the bar with a knife. Court records say that Matter went to stop him and Happy “made a couple of stab motions” before he was punched by another person in the bar.

A search warrant was executed on the semi-truck with California plates and law enforcement found a knife sheath on the front passenger seat and documents with Happy’s name and date of birth.

Happy’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.