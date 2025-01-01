1 killed, 1 injured in Windom stabbing; suspect in custody

One man was killed and another was injured in a stabbing in Windom on Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to a release from the Windom Police Department, officers responded to the Phat Pheasant Pub around 11:47 p.m. for a stabbing. There, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men, 30, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Police have not yet shared the condition of the second victim.

Witnesses identified the suspect to police and he was arrested. The man, 26, from San Diego, California, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being booked into jail.

Cottonwood County Jail records show that a man was arrested Wednesday for first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He doesn’t appear to have given his name to jail staff.