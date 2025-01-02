Windom bar stabbing victim remembered as family man

A small southwestern Minnesota community is remembering a father of two killed in a stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

RELATED: 1 killed, 1 injured in Windom stabbing; suspect in custody

Family identified him as 30-year-old Ben Matter.

Police in Windom say he was one of two people stabbed at a bar just before midnight.



“I ask why him, it wasn’t fair, it wasn’t fair,” said Sheila Matter Woelfel, Ben’s mom.



Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., Windom police responded to the Phat Pheasant Pub on a report that two people were stabbed. Family says Matter died from his injuries. A 31-year-old man was also stabbed but police didn’t specify the extent of his injuries.

A 26-year-old man from California who goes by the name “Happy” was arrested.

On Thursday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Ben’s family.

“He would do anything for anyone at any point in time,” said Brittany Kaye Layman, Ben’s sister.

“We’re just all sticking together, the community support, friends, family, they’ve all been here for us,” Matter Woelfel said.



She says he was engaged to be married, worked as an autobody technician and is proud of everything he accomplished in life.



“He helped friends, he helped family members, went to college, got a job during college and has been at that job ever since,” Matter Woelfel said.



Both Ben’s mom and his sister agree family was everything to him. He had two young kids.



“Hard-working, loving, fun to be around, family man,” Layman said.



While the new year brings hope and promise to some, this family is left reflecting on why. But they promise to let Ben’s memory live on through the ones that love him.



“I will love him forever; we miss him,” Matter Woelfel said.



Police are expected to release new information on the case soon.

If you’d like to support Ben’s family, click here.