Brooklyn Park apartment community mourns woman shot, killed on Monday

Neighbors remember Brooklyn Park woman killed in apartment shooting

A Brooklyn Park apartment community is remembering a woman who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Neighbors told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that 29-year-old Deana Cathlene Doely lived and worked in the building.

Brooks Landing Apartments residents say their home isn’t what it used to be.

“Lot of people still dealing with it. I am and I know a lot of the residents are,” said Cherie, who lives in the complex.

“Every time I go inside, I hear gunshots,” she added.

Brooklyn Park police were called to the complex Monday afternoon on a report of an active shooter.

“She was the one that cleaned up the building and she always had a smile on her face and I’m sure she never saw coming there’s no way, none of us did,” Cheri said.

James Allen Nedeau II, 29, opened fire after getting into an argument with his father, court documents state. Nedeau then went into the building’s office and opened fire, shooting Doely.

The criminal complaint states that he then went up to the fifth floor and fired six shots into a senior woman’s apartment.

In an interview with police, he said he “just lost it.”

Now, a memorial made of balloons, flowers and kind messages sits outside the front door to honor Doely’s life.

“She’s gonna be missed by a lot of people. And she definitely didn’t deserve it and I hope [Nedeau] gets what he deserves,” Cheri said.