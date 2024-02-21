Man charged with murder, attempted murder for shooting at Brooklyn Park apartment complex

A man accused of killing one person and shooting into another person’s apartment in Brooklyn Park apparently did so after getting into an argument with his father, newly filed court documents state.

James Allen Nedeau II, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to Monday’s fatal shooting at Brooks Landing apartments.

Charging documents state that Nedeau got into a fight with his father, who came to visit him, then went into the building’s office and opened fire. A 911 call made just after 2 p.m. captured the sound of 18 shots being fired while a man yelled, “F*** you!”

A woman who called police was killed in the shooting. She hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

After the shooting in the office, Nedeau allegedly went up to the fifth floor — where his unit is — and fired six shots into the door of an elderly woman’s apartment. The woman told police that she was at her dining table around four feet from the door and was able to duck under the table as the shots were fired, court documents state. She wasn’t hurt.

Nedeau then ran away but later called 911 and surrendered near 84th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. Officers learned that he gave up his location after visiting a nearby family member’s home and dropping off a backpack that had three guns and ammunition inside.

In an interview with police, Nedeau said he “just lost it” after getting into a fight with his father, saying his dad hit him and he hit his father back. The complaint states that Nedeau heard the woman in the office was going to call police because of their actions and he “lost it” and shot her.

He went on to say that he doesn’t have any excuse for killing her but was really trying to kill his father and the apartment manager.

Nedeau also claimed that he believed the woman he killed had been talking about him behind his back and they’d had problems for years. As for the elderly woman whose apartment he shot into, the complaint states that Nedeau was angry with her because he thought the woman had her son follow him.

He added that he told officers he should’ve just gone up to his apartment and smoked a blunt instead of shooting everyone. Other court documents state that his mother told officers he has a history of mental health problems.

Nedeau faces up to 40 years in prison for murder and up to half of that for each of the attempted murder charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.