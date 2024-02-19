Heavy police presence at apartment complex in Brooklyn Park
There is a heavy police presence Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park.
Squads from several agencies started arriving at the complex near North 74th and Zane avenues shortly after 2 p.m. Multiple SWAT units were also spotted coming to the complex during the afternoon.
Police had blocked off the area but haven’t yet released any details regarding the situation.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police and has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.