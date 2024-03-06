Boys state hockey tournament begins Wednesday

Some of the best high school boys hockey teams will be taking to the ice Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul as the state tournament gets underway.

First up is Class A, with New Ulm and Warroad kicking things off at 11 a.m. In that bracket, the Hawks will be making their 14th appearance in the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, Class AA action begins Thursday, with championship games for both brackets scheduled for Saturday.

Edina is making its 42nd appearance at the state tournament, with 13 of those trips ending with a championship.

RELATED: Boys State Hockey Tournament preview: Edina looking to avenge title game loss last year

Chanhassen is the only first-timer this year and upset Minnetonka.

RELATED: Boys High School Hockey: Chanhassen earns first trip to state after beating No. 1 Minnetonka

The other big thing to celebrate this year is Lou Nanne’s last time calling the tournament games – the now 83-year-old started announcing in 1964 after playing for the Gophers and went on to play in the NHL and Olympics.

However, he always managed to make it back to announce at the boys state hockey tournament.

“I’m looking forward to every year – there seems to be an upset. You never know where it’s going to be, or who it’s going to be,” said Nanne.

RELATED: Signing off: Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne’s last boys state tourney will be in March

Coverage of the boy’s state hockey tournament begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and runs all weekend on 45TV. CLICK HERE for ways to stream the games, as well as a full schedule.