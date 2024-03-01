Boys High School Hockey: Chanhassen earns first trip to state after beating No. 1 Minnetonka

Chanhassen rolled into Braemar Arena and defeated defending state champion Minnetonka, 2-1 on Thursday night. The section championship win earns the Storm their first ever trip to the state tournament. The Skippers were undefeated entering the night and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

Senior captain forward Andy Earl scored both of Chanhassen’s goals in the first period. After that, senior goalie Kam Hendrickson starred. He stopped 43 of 44 shots on goal.

***Click the video box above for extended highlights and hear from head coach Sean Bloomfield, forward Andy Earl, and goalie Kam Hendrickson***

Chanhassen will find out on Saturday who they will play next Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in the 2A quarterfinals.