Boys State Hockey Tournament preview: Edina looking to avenge title game loss last year

After losing by one-goal vs. Minnetonka last year in the state championship game, the Edina Hornets are back in St. Paul this week. Edina is the top seed in the 2A State Tournament. The Hornets open quarterfinal play on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center vs. Elk River/Zimmerman.

KSTC-TV Channel 45 will have coverage of every state tourney game.

Edina lost two of its last three regular season games, but beat Hopkins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and top seed Wayzata to win the section. The section final vs. Wayzata could’ve easily been a state title game. Wayzata was ranked in the top-3 all year. Edina, the 2 seed, came out on top, 4-1.

KSTP Sports was at Edina’s practice on Friday and spoke with long-time head coach Curt Giles and seniors Jackson Nevers, Barrett Dexheimer, and John Warpinski.

***Click the video box above to watch those conversations and to see the Hornets in action***

Giles has led Edina to state titles in 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2019. He played in the NHL for the North Stars, Blues, and Rangers.

Nevers is a Gophers commit, while Dexheimer will play in college for UMASS. Warpinski was one of the best running backs in the state, helping Edina reach the 6A Prep Bowl. They fell to Centennial in November. Now, an accomplished hockey forward, Warpinski has options at the next level.