Bloomington police chief warns about inevitable deportation scam

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges has a warning about a scam he says is bound to happen.

“I wanted to get ahead of what we know is coming,” he said.

He posted a video to YouTube Monday afternoon warning about a variation on a classic scam he predicts will materialize in the wake of illegal immigrant enforcement.

He warns against anyone posing as a law enforcement officer asking for money as a way to avoid deportation. Hodges wants to remind the public that legitimate law enforcement officers will never call asking for money in a case like this.

“We’ve got a blueprint for this. We’ve seen our seniors get scammed. We’ve seen storm victims get scammed. There’s a playbook for this, so let’s get ahead of it,” Hodges said.

The department used AI to make a Spanish translation of the video as well.

