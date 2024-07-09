BCA identifies officers, man involved in fatal Crookston shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday identified three officers involved in a shooting that killed a man on June 30 in Crookston.

Authorities say that Christopher Ryan Junkin, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA also stated that Crookston Officer Nick Fladland is on critical incident leave after shooting Junkin. He also deployed his Taser. He has five years of law enforcement experience.

Two other officers deployed their Tasers:

Crookston Officer Corey Rich deployed his Taser. He has two years of law enforcement experience.

Polk County Deputy April Hansen used a chemical irritant and her Taser. She has 14 years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA states that law enforcement responded to a report of two men fighting at a homeless shelter on East Third Street on June 30.

There, they found Junkin “actively breaking items,” including furniture.

Junkin ignored verbal commands, authorities said.

All three officers deployed their tasers, and Hansen also used a chemical irritant, like pepper spray. They then backed down a hallway and Junkin followed them.

Fladland then shot Junkin, authorities said. He died at the scene despite medical aid.

Cartridge casings were recovered at the scene and the officers captured the incident on body cameras.