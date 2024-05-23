BCA identifies Crookston man, officers involved in fatal shooting

A week after police in Crookston said officers fatally shot a man who ran at them with a hatchet, those involved have been publicly identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 35-year-old Andrew Scott Dale was shot multiple times and died at a hospital.

Investigators say officers encountered Dale walking on a road while carrying a hatchet just before 1 a.m. on May 16. When they made contact with him, Dale ran at them and two officers used less-lethal force before one officer shot Dale.

According to the BCA, those officers are:

Officer Nick Fladland, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired his department handgun and is now on critical incident leave.

Officer Alex Rudnik, a 10-year law enforcement veteran. He deployed his Taser.

Polk County Deputy Matt Benge, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired 40 mm foam less-lethal rounds.

The BCA says a hatchet was recovered at the scene, and parts of the encounter were captured by body-worn cameras. Agents are still reviewing that video as part of the investigation. Once complete, those findings will be sent to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.