The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced it is investigating a use-of-force in Crookston, which is about 30 minutes east of Grand Forks, ND.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident in Crookston. More information to come once the preliminary investigation is complete. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 1, 2024

