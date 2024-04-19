Banner taken from memorial for 6-year-old killed by stray bullet in Minneapolis

There are teddy bears, unicorns, and stuffed animals set up at a memorial for 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who was killed in North Minneapolis.

Her case remains unsolved, after nearly three years.

There used to be a large blue and pink banner at the memorial with the words “Justice for Aniya Allen” but on Thursday, her family discovered it had been taken down.

“It was an anger,” said KG Wilson, Aniya’s grandfather. “I just sat there.”

Back in May of 2021, Allen was hit by a stray bullet near North 36th and Penn Avenues, while she sat in the back seat of her mother’s car eating McDonald’s food they had just picked up.

She later died from her injuries.

Minneapolis Police have mentioned two different groups in the area were possibly shooting at one another that night.

Wilson said the banner put up by his family was meant to be a constant reminder of the crime, in hopes it could generate a tip.

Every day Wilson prays that justice will come for Aniya.

“Maybe you’ll find it in your heart to say, ‘I know who did this…I know what happened.’ It’s time to bring closure; It’s time to bring justice for our family, and to this community,” Wilson said.

You can remain anonymous when providing tips to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota about Aniya’s fatal shooting.

