Art Shanty Projects on Lake Harriet goes on despite warm temps

The warm winter weather is having a big impact on many events across the state that need cold weather.

The rest of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships games were canceled, although other plans are still on, and some cities have started closing their warming houses and ice rinks with even warmer temperatures in the forecast.

One event that is continuing is the Art Shany Projects on Lake Harriet.

The event features different structures out on the ice with a suggested donation.

Organizers delayed the event by a week to let the lake go into a deep freeze last week. Now, despite the warm-up, officials say they’re measuring the ice and it’s still ready to go, although there may be some puddles.

