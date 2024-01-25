Warm weather forces cancellation of U.S. Pond Hockey Championships games this weekend

Warm weather is being blamed for the cancellation of another winter event: the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships Golden Weekend.

In a Facebook post, organizers for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships announced Thursday that they decided to cancel the games scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday.

While a recent cold spell allowed the ice on Lake Nokomis to get thick enough for pond hockey to get underway last weekend, the warm temperatures that moved in have forced organizers to reverse course and cancel the remaining events.

“Last weekend was good luck, this weekend is bad luck,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post, adding, “We were hoping that the temps would get at least a few degrees lower to freeze overnight. That doesn’t appear to be the case.”

The grounds and main tent will stay open Thursday evening, and a Facebook group has been shared for players to connect for pick-up games.

RELATED: Open water on Lake Nokomis with 16 days to US Pond Hockey Championships | Organizers ‘pretty optimistic’ U.S. Pond Hockey Championships will kick off as planned