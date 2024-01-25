Crystal to close warming houses, stop ice maintenance due to warm weather

The unusually warm start to winter delayed the opening of many ice rinks and now it’s further affecting them.

Thursday, the city of Crystal announced that it will stop maintaining its ice rinks due to the warm weather in the forecast and will also close its warming houses for the season.

The latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority not only features high temperatures above freezing every day for the next week but a shot at record temps as high as 50 next week.

While winter still has plenty of time left to produce frigid temperatures, ice skaters may have to look to indoor rinks for the foreseeable future or take up puddle jumping.