Apple Valley man who went missing after going on pizza delivery last week dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A man who went missing while delivering pizzas in Apple Valley a week ago has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a mental health crisis.
Shuefaub Xiong, 42, arrived for a shift at the Apple Valley Dominos to deliver four pizzas on Jan. 14. However, when Xiong left to make the delivery, four locations reported they had not received their orders, which were scheduled around 6 p.m.
A search for Xiong led to the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Superior, Wis., on Sunday.
RELATED: Car of missing Domino’s delivery driver found in Superior, Wisconsin, police say
Investigators also received a report of someone seeing Xiong inside the car around 4 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, an acquaintance told police about a meeting with Xiong in Roseville around 8 p.m. Saturday.
On Tuesday afternoon, St. Paul police were called to the 1100 block of Rice Street after Xiong’s brother called to say he was currently having a mental health crisis.
When law enforcement arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m., they evacuated family members inside the residence.
Xiong’s family attempted to get him to exit the building safely but were unsuccessful.
At some point during the confrontation, Xiong ran out of the building and around the corner onto Geranium Avenue West before turning a gun on himself.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.