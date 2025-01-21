Apple Valley man who went missing after going on pizza delivery last week dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man who went missing while delivering pizzas in Apple Valley a week ago has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a mental health crisis.

Shuefaub Xiong, 42, arrived for a shift at the Apple Valley Dominos to deliver four pizzas on Jan. 14. However, when Xiong left to make the delivery, four locations reported they had not received their orders, which were scheduled around 6 p.m.

A search for Xiong led to the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Superior, Wis., on Sunday.

Investigators also received a report of someone seeing Xiong inside the car around 4 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, an acquaintance told police about a meeting with Xiong in Roseville around 8 p.m. Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, St. Paul police were called to the 1100 block of Rice Street after Xiong’s brother called to say he was currently having a mental health crisis.

When law enforcement arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m., they evacuated family members inside the residence.

Xiong’s family attempted to get him to exit the building safely but were unsuccessful.

At some point during the confrontation, Xiong ran out of the building and around the corner onto Geranium Avenue West before turning a gun on himself.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

