Apple Valley man missing after going on pizza delivery route

An Apple Valley man is believed to have gone missing after he failed to deliver four pizzas on his route for work and failed to return home.

42-year-old Shuefaub Xiong arrived for a shift at the Apple Valley Dominos to deliver four pizzas on Tuesday. However, when Xiong left to make the delivery, four locations reported they had not received their orders, which were scheduled around 6:00 p.m.

Apple Valley Police searched the areas of the deliveries but were unable to find Xiong or his vehicle.

According to police, Xiong may have been in Richfield that same day around 6:45 p.m. where he possibly used another person’s phone in an attempt to call his family.

Xiong is an Asian male who is 5’08” tall and weighs 215 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes and was driving a red Toyota Camry with the license plate CWT545 when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Xiong’s whereabouts is asked to contact 952-953-2700.

A search party to locate Xiong is being organized by his family for Thursday morning.