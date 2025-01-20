Car of missing Domino’s delivery driver found in Superior, Wisconsin, police say

Apple Valley police say multiple people over the weekend reported seeing Shuefaub Xiong, a Domino’s employee who went missing last week after departing for a delivery route.

The latest information on Xiong’s whereabouts suggests he has been wandering and “might be experiencing a mental health crisis,” the Apple Valley Police Department said in an update Monday.

Police said Xiong’s unoccupied car was found in Superior, Wisconsin on Sunday. Investigators also received a report of someone seeing Xiong inside the car around 4 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, an acquaintance told police about a meeting with Xiong in Roseville around 8 p.m. Saturday.

“We are unsure how Mr. Xiong traveled or if he has obtained another vehicle,” AVPD said.

Police add that Xiong is not believed to be a threat to others but noted that he has a permit to carry and is known to have a firearm on him.

As previously reported, Xiong, 42, left the Domino’s in Apple Valley on Tuesday evening to deliver four pizzas, but none of the delivery locations reported receiving their order.

Investigators later learned Xiong was sighted at the Richfield Target the night of his disappearance; he may have tried to contact a family member around 6:45 p.m. using another person’s phone in Richfield. Xiong was also believed to have been in Golden Valley at some point Tuesday night.

Xiong is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 215 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes and was driving a red Toyota Camry with the license plate CWT545 when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Xiong’s whereabouts is asked to call 952-953-2700.