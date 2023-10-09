Anoka man’s pumpkin smashes world weight record

An Anoka man has set a new world record.

At the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off Monday in California, Travis Gienger’s pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds, setting a new world record. The previous record was 2,702 pounds.

Gienger named the pumpkin Michael Jordan “because it’s the year 23… and he’s the greatest basketball player of all time,” he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month.

He also talked to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year before his big gourd won the title for the largest pumpkin in North America, weighing in at 2,560 pounds.

For setting the world record, he’ll take home a $30,000 prize.