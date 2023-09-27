Anoka man hoping to smash pumpkin record

An Anoka man is aiming to set yet another pumpkin record.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported on how this year’s weather has been good for pumpkin growers, and Travis Gienger says he’s hoping it’ll help him smash another record.

Gienger talked to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year before his big gourd won the title for the largest pumpkin in North America, weighing in at 2,560 pounds.

This year, his pumpkin is more than 21 feet around and will compete in the heaviest pumpkin contest.

“This pumpkin is called Michael Jordan to his name because it’s the year 23… and he’s the greatest basketball player of all time. What people don’t know is it started out basketball round and I said this is going to be a perfectly round basketball-shaped pumpkin,” Gienger said.

The official world record for the heaviest pumpkin was set in Italy in 2021 with a weight of 2,702 pounds.

Gienger will soon make the trek to California, with the official weigh-in taking place on Oct. 9. While he’s hoping for the international title, a win would still provide a big reward for Gienger, as first place nets $9 per pound and a world record would get him $30,000.