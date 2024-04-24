Anoka-Hennepin School Board appears to resolve budget impasse, current proposal shows staff reductions

A multi-hour work session for the Anoka-Hennepin School Board on Tuesday has seemingly ended an impasse regarding the district’s budget.

According to the district, a five-and-a-half-hour meeting held on Tuesday allowed board members to “study and resolve matters” shared at previous public meetings and on social media by three of the six board members.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday, concerns and demands had been brought forward by three members who threatened a “budget standoff” if the items weren’t addressed.

The meeting allowed the issues shared by concerned board members to be separated from the budget approval process, according to district officials, who say the proposed budget is still being discussed.

Board members say they’re currently considering a two-phased budget reduction and realignment process, which district officials say includes a $5.2 million reduction that impacts 45 administration and central officer operation positions.

According to the district, the reduction in positions amounts to $4-$5 million.

Multiple factors were listed by the district as contributing to the current budget situation, including enrollment, higher than budgeted employee contract settlements, inflation, no additional revenue from state or federal sources being anticipated and also the elimination of federal pandemic relief funds. CLICK HERE for additional details on the proposed budget reduction.

The second phase will allow community members to review the budget considerations for the 2025-2026 school year.

District leaders say the budget for the upcoming school year will be on an agenda for review during a June 10 meeting but won’t be voted on until June 25.

