Anoka-Hennepin students respond in protest as school board battles over budget, curriculum

Demonstrators, hundreds strong, made their way through the streets of Anoka on Monday, ending outside the Anoka-Hennepin Schools’ board meeting.

From students, staff, families, to community members, the march was mainly organized by students concerned with proposed policy changes by half of the school board.

“We demand that for the first time students be seen as individuals and not numbers,” Amelia Eric, rally organizer and student at Anoka-Hennepin Schools, said to the crowd before being met with a loud round of applause.

Hannah Grimley, a teacher in the district, brought her two children to the march in solidarity.

“I feel worried for my kids in this district worried for these high schoolers,” Grimley said.

The concerns stem from a social media post from Anoka-Hennepin school board treasurer Matthew Audette where he calls on fellow board members and district leaders to make significant changes to certain policy and curriculum.

Audette states co-chair Zach Arco and director Linda Hoekman support the effort and says if changes aren’t made then they’d enter a “budget standoff.”

In it, wrote that he will refuse to vote on the 2024-25 budget unless the school board scraps “divisive programs” that include concepts like “systemic racism,” “whiteness,” “critical race theory,” “equity,” “anti-capitalism,” “social justice,” “1619 project,” and more.

Following the post, the school district shared a write-up to help community members better understand the situation.

The district must pass a budget by their July 1 deadline, and failure to do so would lead to a district shutdown, leading to no pay for staff, canceled summer activities and a possible delay to the start of the next school year, among other impacts.

The late-afternoon march Monday eventually led to the district’s board meeting where close to 70 people shared during public comment.

“The three board members who are in favor of this are doing what their constituents elected them to do,” Tiffany Strabala, who was first to share, said in support of board members Audette, Arco and Hoekman.

Most comments, though, opposed the proposed changes.

“What I see before me adults who are afraid of change because the faces and needs of this community are changing,” Mai Vang, Anoka-Hennepin Schools parent, said during public comment.

Many of the programs and policies under the spotlight are required under state and federal law.

The school board has a dedicated budget work session scheduled for Tuesday.