Anoka-Hennepin school board member threatens to stall budget talks over ‘divisive’ curriculum

A school board member with Anoka-Hennepin School District is threatening a budget standoff unless the district implements several significant changes to the school curriculum, many of which are required under Minnesota and federal law.

In a Facebook post on April 12, school board treasurer Matt Audette wrote that he will refuse to vote on the 2024-25 budget unless the school board scraps “divisive programs” that include concepts like “systemic racism,” “whiteness,” “critical race theory,” “equity,” “anti-capitalism,” “social justice,” “1619 project,” and more.

Audette represents District Four, which is composed of northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeastern Ramsey, according to a webpage for Anoka-Hennepin schools.

Audette says he, director Linda Hoekman and co-chair Zach Arco believe those policies “must come to an end,” however the district is powerless to change them in many cases as they are required under state and federal law.

“At school board working sessions over the past two weeks, Directors Hoekman, Arco, and I told our board colleagues that we cannot in good conscience, vote in favor of a 2024-25 budget that funds these activities,” Audette wrote on Facebook in a group called “AH District 11 Let Them Be…“

Audette says he, Hoekman and Arco will create a budget standoff if the school board does not meet their demands before July 1, when the budget is due for approval.

“It is our sincere hope that the board and administration can come together to make the necessary updates to our system to stop doing these things so we can avoid a budget standoff, which would potentially come to a head on July 1, 2024 if we are unable to approve a budget,” Audette added in his Facebook post.

School board co-chairs Zach Arco and Kacy Deschene released the following statement this week, saying, “The school board is committed to a shared leadership model that ensures all voices on the board are heard as part of the decision-making process. In alignment with that commitment, school board members discussed the items shared in a social media post by Director Audette at a public meeting on April 4. The board continues to work through ongoing conversations, with plans to discuss them again at a public meeting on April 23. No decisions have been made or direction given involving these matters. The School Board remains committed to our shared leadership model, working together to find a path forward.”

Audette and his colleagues are also demanding the school halt the integration of state-mandated social studies standards and rescind support for the Equal Educational Opportunity Policy Guidance, which states, in part, that students will have access to bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. The policy document also requires student’s records to stay private, except for in the case of the child’s parents.

However, the Equal Educational Opportunity Policy Guidance is required under Minnesota and federal law, as is the 2021 social studies curriculum that Audette opposes. Additionally, student records are also protected under state and federal law.

Further, in 2021, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights reached a settlement with a student from Anoka-Hennepin Schools, which required the district to implement a policy allowing students to use the bathroom consistent with their gender identity.

Audette listed additional proposed changes, including the district’s expulsion policies, however, those policies are also required under state and federal law.

Some students oppose Audette’s requests; on Monday, April 22, a student-led march will take place at the Anoka Government Center to protest the proposal to “end DEI policy and identity groups” at Anoka-Hennepin schools.

The school board will meet and discuss the budget in May and June, with a final budget vote date set for July 1.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Anoka-Hennepin School District for a comment and will update accordingly.