Annual 'Blue Light Service' carries heavier weight; ranger honored days after line of duty death

Just days after Minnesota lost another first responder in the line of duty, a special service was held to honor the hundreds the state has lost over the years.

Organized by Minnesota’s chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), the 15th annual ‘Blue Light Service’ was held at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds.

“It plays hard on your heart and plays hard on your mind,” Jim Giese of Minnesota C.O.P.S. told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“We are here to remember. We’re here to bring back the good memories. We want people to understand that we’re never going to forget these officers,” Giese said of the importance of the service.

While hundreds of first responders have lost their lives while serving, Giese feels this year carries heavier weight than normal. In February, three Burnsville first responders were shot and killed in the line of duty on the same call. In May, a Minneapolis police officer was shot and killed while in the line of duty.

Then, just days before Minnesota C.O.P.S.’ annual service, Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim died in the line of duty at Voyagers National Park after his boat capsized while bringing a family in need to shore.

During Saturday’s service, Giese made sure Grossheim was recognized.

“I’d like to take a moment of silence for him, his family, his coworkers, for they have just begun trying to understand what is to come and get a grip on the loss of Kevin,” Giese said to the dozens in attendance.

A memorial service for Grossheim is set for Sunday afternoon.

If you’d like to support C.O.P.S., a big part of their work is fundraising to help get survivors to Washington, D.C., for Police Week and host survivor families at retreats.