Annual BCA report shows most violent crime was trending down in 2023, but ‘still work to be done’

Most violent crime is trending down in Minnesota, with others like assaults on law enforcement increasing.

According to the Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2023 Uniform Crime Report, statewide violent crime decreased 6.9% compared to 2022. The report also highlights a more than 8% decrease in violent crime in the metro area.

According to the BCA, there was also 37.8% decrease in the number of carjackings — defined as when a vehicle is stolen by force.

And while number of auto thefts had its first reduction since 2020, Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Assocation, feels 2023’s figure of 15,612 is still too high.

“While it is a step in the right direction, I think there are still areas with certain kinds of crimes that are still of concern to us in the law enforcement community,” Potts says of the report’s findings.

Earlier this summer, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on efforts by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to curb car theft numbers with its new Auto Theft Unit.

According to city data in Minneapolis, one of Hennepin County’s biggest auto theft hotspots, so far in 2024 there’s a more than 20% decrease in car thefts.

“Reducing violent crime remains a top priority for our department and our city,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “While violent crime remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, I am encouraged that there was a reduction in 2023. This is a testament to the incredible officers that continue to work day in and day out in Minneapolis despite all of the challenges they are facing.”

Potts says he’s also concerned about the number of assaults against peace officers increasing. According to the report, there were 144 more officers assaulted in 2023 than the year before.

Bias crimes also had an increase last year.

As Potts reflects on the state report, he says he compares it to crime trends before the pandemic, as he says many crimes spiked in 2020.

“There are some positive signs this year. I don’t want to deny that” Potts says. “But I do think in those areas that are really important to people — murder rates, car theft, aggravated assault — we remain, you know, considerably higher than pre-pandemic [levels] still to this day. There’s still work to be done.”