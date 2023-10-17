New data shows assaults against Minnesota law enforcement officers have doubled since 2019

Recently released statistics from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) showed a significant increase in assaults against law enforcement officers statewide in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In 2019, according to the BCA Uniform Crime Report, there were 467 officers assaulted statewide that year. The BCA Uniform Crime Report for 2022 showed that number now stands at 1,062 officers assaulted. That’s more than double the number compared to 2019.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the combination of illegal guns, more mental health calls and distrust of law enforcement in recent years has contributed to the increase in assaults on law enforcement officers across the state, which Witt said goes beyond patrol officers on service calls.

“I have to tell you, we’ve seen an increase in assaults on the deputies in the jail. We just had someone punched in the face,” said Witt. “I do believe that’s a lack of accountability that people are facing. That they’re just getting more emboldened to do more because they don’t believe there will be consequences.”

Former Hennepin County Sheriff, and current national law enforcement consultant Rich Stanek, said societal issues have definitely played a role in the increase of attacks on cops.

“It’s illegal guns. Mental health calls, you know, the public’s like or dislike of law enforcement,” said Stanek.

And, Stanek told KSTP, this has an effect on trying to hire new officers.

“They see what’s happening as well which is why you have a thousand-plus vacancies in law enforcement just back in Minnesota alone,” said Stanek.

Sheriff Witt said it is up to law enforcement to do a better job moving forward, but she would also like to see citizens step up and support law enforcement as well.

“As far as the community goes, we need the community telling them thank you for being here,” said Witt. “Thank you, for doing your job. We cannot give up.”

Witt and Stanek are attending the International Chiefs of Police Conference in San Diego this week, where there are more than 16,000 law enforcement members from around the world.

Witt said violence against officers is not unique to Minnesota or the United States. “It’s definitely a global problem,” said Witt.