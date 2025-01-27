AG Ellison expected to share ‘major’ update in lawsuit against 3 largest insulin manufacturers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Monday will share a major development in his lawsuit against three of the biggest insulin manufacturers.

Ellison first accused the companies of deceptive pricing back in 2018. Now, Minnesotans are paying less for insulin — depending on where they’re buying it from.

Last year, Ellison reached a settlement with Eli Lilly — it guarantees that for five years, Minnesotans will pay no more than $35 per month for the drug. The manufacturer also agreed to donate insulin to 15 clinics across the state to be available to patients for free.

Ellison reached a similar agreement with Sanofi.

Fighting alongside Ellison is Nicole Smith-Holt, whose son Alec died in 2017 after rationing insulin due to high costs.

