AG Ellison’s settlement with insulin manufacturer caps out-of-pocket costs through affordability program

In the settlement of a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, insulin manufacturer Sanofi agreed to cap the out-of-pocket costs for its products at $35 per month through an affordability program.

In a news release Tuesday, Ellison stated that the agreement will put a cap on the company’s insulin products for the next five years. The terms of the settlement will go into effect within 90 days of last Friday.

“Our litigation has had a huge impact on insulin prices,” Ellison said. “In 2018, when this lawsuit was filed, the list price of a five-pack of Apidra in an injection pen was over $625. Today, we reached an agreement bringing that price for a month’s supply of pens down to just $35. This is a big victory for the people of Minnesota and will do so much to help families across the state afford their lives.”

Ellison had filed the lawsuit in 2018, accusing Sanofi of deceptively pricing its insulin products and requiring Minnesotans to pay high out-of-pocket prices based on the drug’s list price.

To get these prices, Minnesotans must enroll for a savings card on a Sanofi affordability website to see if they’re eligible. Once the affordability program is in place, the Attorney General’s Office said it will post information on how to get the $35 insulin here.

Ellison said that Sanofi will also continue its Patient Connection Program to provide free insulin to Minnesotans with an annual income less than or equal to 400% of the federal poverty level, which is $124,800 for a family of four.