9 MN clinics approved to get free insulin from Eli Lilly settlement negotiated by AG Ellison

Nine clinics in Minnesota have been approved to receive free insulin due to a settlement with Eli Lilly, according to a news release from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Office, which negotiated the settlement.

The following clinics have been approved to receive free insulin:

C.A.R.E. Clinic, Red Wing

Scenic Rivers Health Services, Cook

Hennepin Healthcare System, Minneapolis

Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, Minneapolis

Lake Superior Community Health Center, Duluth

Minnesota Community Care, St. Paul

Southside Community Health Services, Minneapolis

St. Mary’s Health Clinics, St. Paul

United Family Medicine(will soon be renamed Riverland Community Health), St. Paul

Six additional clinics will soon be selected, bringing the total to 15 clinics, Ellison said.

The settlement for the 2018 lawsuit also guarantees that all Minnesotans will be able to buy Eli Lilly insulin products at a maximum of $35 per month. Ellison recently reached a similar settlement with Sanofi.

The free insulin is in partnership between Eli Lilly and nonprofit Direct Relief. The program is intended for low-income Minnesotans, Ellison said.

A person’s eligibility to get free insulin is determined by the clinic and the applicable charitable organization.

Clinics that are interested in participating in the free Eli Lilly insulin distribution can contact the Attorney General’s Office at insulin@ag.state.mn.us.

The office also created a website to help Minnesotans find cheap insulin options through the insulin settlements. If you have complaints about your insulin, you can contact the office here.