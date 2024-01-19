Aerosmith on U of M dance team routine: ‘Dance on’

A performance by the University of Minnesota Dance Team at a recent competition has prompted what some may call a sweet emotion from the song’s creator.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the team had what it takes to take home the Pom title at the 2024 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championships for the second year in a row last weekend.

The team also finished second in the Jazz competition, performing to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as a tribute to the 2004 team, which used the song in its performance that year. The routine prompted a crazy response from social media users, which now includes Aerosmith.

On Thursday, the band shared the routine on its Instagram account, simply writing “DANCE On” before tagging the team’s social media handle and also mentioning team members on TikTok.

The team responded in the comments, thanking the band and saying they were honored.

The full routine from the University of Minnesota 2024 dance team can be found below. The 2004 routine can be found by CLICKING HERE.