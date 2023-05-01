Aerosmith announces St. Paul stop on farewell tour

Rock and roll music fans will have a chance to say good-bye to Aerosmith this fall at the Xcel Energy Center.

Monday morning, venue officials announced the legendary band will perform in St. Paul on Monday, Nov. 13.

The concert is a part of the band’s farewell tour, titled “Peace Out”.

The tour starts in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and ends on Jan. 26 in Montreal, with a special New Year’s Eve show scheduled in Boston.

According to the band, The Black Crowes will also be performing during the tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.