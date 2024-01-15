Gophers win Pom title at UDA National Championship

For the second year in a row, the University of Minnesota Dance Team took home the Pom title at the 2024 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Fla.

The Gophers took home the top prize in Division IA Pom over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Minnesota Spirit Squad has 26 combined UCA/UDA National Championships.

Minnesota also finished second in the Jazz title, fourth in Game Day, fifth in the Mascot (Goldy Gopher) competition, seventh in the Group Stunt and 12th in Tradition.

Click here to watch the Pom routine and here to watch the Jazz routine.