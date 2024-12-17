Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison for murder of Madeline Kingsbury

Adam Fravel was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury in southern Minnesota early last year.

Fravel was found guilty of first-degree murder last month, a little more than a year and a half after Kingsbury’s body was found. A life sentence without the possibility for release is the default sentence for such a conviction.

“The sentence in this case will reflect the seriousness of your crime and will ensure justice for Maddi and her family,” Winona County District Judge Nancy Buytendorp said, addressing Fravel. “It will be a clear reminder that actions do have consequences and that violence like this will not be tolerated.”

Kingsbury was last seen alive dropping her kids off at day care with Fravel back in March of 2023. Her body was found until June, and it was wrapped in a bedsheet on a property near Fravel’s parents’ home in rural Fillmore County.

Prosecutors and witnesses testified this fall that Kingsbury had been planning to leave Fravel for another man, saying she was frustrated with Fravel’s abusive behavior.

A jury deliberated for two days before handing down guilty verdicts.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, family members described the void Kingsbury’s death left in their lives and the lives of her children.

Kingsbury’s mother, Krista Hultgren, called Fravel a “deplorable human being” who mistreated the mother of his own children.

“The defendant never owned the right to keep Madeline isolated away, and he certainly didn’t own the right to end her life. He has ruined so many lives. He took my child from me,” Hultgren said.

Holly Waterston, Kingsbury’s step-sister, said the murder and subsequent trial inflicted “anguish and trauma” on her family.

“The children in our family don’t get to walk through their young lives shrouded in a cloak of childhood innocence anymore. It was ripped from each of their tiny shoulders — stomped on, shredded, destroyed,” Waterston said.

Kingsbury was supposed to be maid of honor at the wedding of her sister, Megan Hancock.

“I didn’t want to get married without her, but that choice was made for me by somebody else,” Hancock said. “That’s one of the worst parts is that we have no choice. Madeline is gone. Every holiday, every special event, every milestone, we have no choice — we have to carry on without her.”

Fravel briefly addressed the court before Buytendorp read his sentence: “I never caused harm to Maddi, and I am innocent. Thank you.”

