22 dogs rescued from Andover facility amid investigation into Cottage Grove dog deaths

Authorities investigating the deaths of several dogs who were found in Cottage Grove earlier this week rescued nearly two dozen dogs after executing a warrant in Andover on Friday.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and the Animal Humane Society executed the warrant at a building near the 15800 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest at around 10 a.m. The operation was in relation to the eight dogs who were found dead Sunday on Grey Cloud Island.

Authorities say the building searched Friday is believed to be where the dogs found on Grey Cloud Island died.

It comes two days after Cottage Grove police announced a person had confessed to dumping the dogs on Grey Cloud Island but isn’t believed to be the person who killed them. Their cause of death remains under investigation.

While executing the warrant Friday, the sheriff’s office says 22 dogs were removed from the facility — which isn’t related to the building’s former occupant — and the rescued dogs are being cared for by the Humane Society.

As of Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said nobody had been arrested and no charges were filed.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities aren’t releasing any more information at this time.

The Humane Society released the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“The Cottage Grove Police Department requested assistance from Animal Humane Society after officers discovered the bodies of eight deceased dogs. In this case, we conducted preliminary necropsies on the eight dogs and forwarded our findings to the Cottage Grove Police Department. At the request of the Cottage Grove Police Department, an AHS humane agent accompanied officers to talk with a suspect in the case. As the case developed, AHS humane agents were asked to assist the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in removing dogs from a property in the county connected with the Cottage Grove case.

“AHS humane agents are the only full-time professional humane investigators in the state, and we partner with local agencies and community members to provide aid and support whenever possible.

“While all humane investigations cases are difficult, this was a particularly heartbreaking case. We’re thankful we were able to assist the Cottage Grove Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in finding answers in this situation.”