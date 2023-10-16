Police: Bodies of 8 dogs found near Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove

An investigation is underway in Cottage Grove after eight dogs were found dead Sunday afternoon.

Cottage Grove Police says an officer found the dogs around 12:30 p.m. in the tree line along Grey Cloud Island Drive near Grey Cloud Trail. The spot is between a large culvert and the bridge on Grey Cloud Island.

All of the dogs were smaller breeds, including at least one Schnauzer, police say. The dogs are believed to have ranged in age from puppies to adults.

Police add they believe the dogs weren’t left there long before the officer found them and are asking anyone in the area who saw a vehicle stopped around that time to contact Officer Tou Vue at 651-458-6052 or by emailing tvue@cottagegrovemn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Animal Humane Society is helping police in the investigation.