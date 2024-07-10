20 charged in Minneapolis July 4th fireworks chaos
Charges have been filed against 20 people in connection with fireworks incidents over the July 4th weekend in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The people who have been charged include:
- Sharif Jimale, 22, of Lewiston, ME, was charged with second-degree riot.
- Abdifatah Aden Bare, 22, of Lewiston, ME, was charged with second-degree riot.
- Ahmed Ilyas Dudeyeh, 21, of Clarkston, GA, was charged with second-degree riot
- Abdihakim Mohamed Aden, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- Zakaria Esmeal Umar, 18, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot
- Abdirahman Yusuf Ahmed, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- Abdirahman Mohamed Ali, 21, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot
- Mahamed Youssuf Dahir, 22, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- Milkias Ghirmai Ghidei, 18, of Boston, MA, was charged with second-degree riot
- Rudwan Abdirisaq Hassan, 20, of Malden, MA, was charged with second-degree riot
- Hussein Abdi Jama, 20, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot
- Zakaria Ahmed Jama, 21, of Boston, MA, was charged with second-degree riot
- Ahmed Adan Mohamed, 20, of Cottage Grove, was charged with second-degree riot
- Mohamedamin Ali Nur, 21, of Maplewood, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- Said Kamal Salah, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot
- Ridwan Rage Sallah, 19, of Lakeville, was charged with second-degree riot
- Charles Vincent Houska, 18, of Andover, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- Mohamed Osman Ahmed, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer
- John Mokaya Nyakango, 18, of Shakopee, was charged with second-degree riot
- Dawit Getenet Tessema, 18, of Burnsville, was charged with second-degree riot
As previously reported, Minneapolis police shared that most of the crime activity was in the Dinkytown area.
Authorities later confirmed 30 arrests and five citations.
While no one was seriously harmed, MPD Chief Brian O’Hara says targeting other people with fireworks has the potential for disaster, noting incidents over the past two years that left people with permanent injuries and scars.