20 charged in Minneapolis July 4th fireworks chaos

Charges have been filed against 20 people in connection with fireworks incidents over the July 4th weekend in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The people who have been charged include:

Sharif Jimale, 22, of Lewiston, ME, was charged with second-degree riot.

Abdifatah Aden Bare, 22, of Lewiston, ME, was charged with second-degree riot.

Ahmed Ilyas Dudeyeh, 21, of Clarkston, GA, was charged with second-degree riot

Abdihakim Mohamed Aden, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

Zakaria Esmeal Umar, 18, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot

Abdirahman Yusuf Ahmed, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

Abdirahman Mohamed Ali, 21, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot

Mahamed Youssuf Dahir, 22, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

Milkias Ghirmai Ghidei, 18, of Boston, MA, was charged with second-degree riot

Rudwan Abdirisaq Hassan, 20, of Malden, MA, was charged with second-degree riot

Hussein Abdi Jama, 20, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree riot

Zakaria Ahmed Jama, 21, of Boston, MA, was charged with second-degree riot

Ahmed Adan Mohamed, 20, of Cottage Grove, was charged with second-degree riot

Mohamedamin Ali Nur, 21, of Maplewood, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

Said Kamal Salah, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot

Ridwan Rage Sallah, 19, of Lakeville, was charged with second-degree riot

Charles Vincent Houska, 18, of Andover, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

Mohamed Osman Ahmed, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot and fleeing a peace officer

John Mokaya Nyakango, 18, of Shakopee, was charged with second-degree riot

Dawit Getenet Tessema, 18, of Burnsville, was charged with second-degree riot

As previously reported, Minneapolis police shared that most of the crime activity was in the Dinkytown area.

Authorities later confirmed 30 arrests and five citations.

While no one was seriously harmed, MPD Chief Brian O’Hara says targeting other people with fireworks has the potential for disaster, noting incidents over the past two years that left people with permanent injuries and scars.